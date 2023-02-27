NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given New GBX 340 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($3.97) to GBX 340 ($4.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.58) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.58) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 350 ($4.21).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON:NWG traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 287.50 ($3.46). 12,475,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,242,064. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 287.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 262.62. The company has a market cap of £27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,064.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.77).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.