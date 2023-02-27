National Bankshares Increases 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$4.00

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.67.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$230.54 million, a PE ratio of -45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.38. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.03 and a one year high of C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

