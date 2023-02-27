Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 385,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 545,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Multi-Metal Development Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.91, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.06.

About Multi-Metal Development

(Get Rating)

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Metal Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Metal Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.