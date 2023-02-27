Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 1.2% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,318,000 after buying an additional 264,011 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,012,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on MSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

MSI stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $262.40. 82,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,388. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.27 and a 200-day moving average of $251.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.