Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $42.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Mosaic stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

