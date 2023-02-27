Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s previous close.

MOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.0 %

MOS stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,716,000 after purchasing an additional 683,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,551,000 after buying an additional 412,104 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after buying an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,356,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

