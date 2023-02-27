MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 196,661 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 152,111 shares.The stock last traded at $4.50 and had previously closed at $4.48.
A number of research firms have commented on MOR. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.
MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.
