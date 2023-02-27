MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 196,661 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 152,111 shares.The stock last traded at $4.50 and had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of research firms have commented on MOR. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,056,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 775,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

