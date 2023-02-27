Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Shares Bought by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,860 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 2.37% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 121,821 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $972,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 131,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $8.12.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

