Monero 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $61.69 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Monero has a market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $61.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $149.41 or 0.00639036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,380.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.00400248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00090128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.25 or 0.00574227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00177543 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00187460 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,246,037 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

