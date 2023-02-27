Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Trading 6.6% Higher

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $40.38. 1,587,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,701,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.65.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $423,732,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $216,754,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $166,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $82,304,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $77,203,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.