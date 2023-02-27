Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

AVGO stock opened at $577.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

