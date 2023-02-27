Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $71.24 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.