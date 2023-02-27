Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 455 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 604.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. now owns 382,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 327,749 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,305,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

