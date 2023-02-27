Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 283 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $141.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

