Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.12

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 56236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,250,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,867,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,875,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy bought 6,250 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,568,750 shares of company stock worth $25,100,000 in the last quarter.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

