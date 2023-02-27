MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Down 4%

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.15 and last traded at $100.15. 66,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 142,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.90.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $361,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,295,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,332,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,603 shares of company stock valued at $567,467 in the last ninety days. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

