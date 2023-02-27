Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OUKPY shares. UBS Group cut Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Metso Outotec Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Up 1.3 %

Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

