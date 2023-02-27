Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Sold by Bioimpact Capital LLC

Bioimpact Capital LLC cut its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Merus makes up 4.4% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Merus worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Merus by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Merus by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.26. 180,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,048. Merus has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

