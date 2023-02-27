McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,556 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $27,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCK traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $360.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,308. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $268.66 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.92.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

