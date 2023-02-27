Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Stock Up 0.0 %

Materion stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.89. Materion has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $114.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 50.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.