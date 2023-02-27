Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) VP Gregory R. Chemnitz Sells 577 Shares

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.61. The stock had a trading volume of 92,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Materion by 4.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Materion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Materion by 9.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Materion by 6.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Articles

