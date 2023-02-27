Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lessened by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 117,036 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.4% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Mastercard worth $453,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 4,874,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 181.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $758,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $237,635,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 1,241.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 485,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,093,000 after purchasing an additional 449,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $353.12 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.66 and its 200 day moving average is $339.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $336.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.