Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Up 17%

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 17% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 127,485 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 116,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Mason Graphite Stock Up 17.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 48.06, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27.

Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

