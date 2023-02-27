Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,691,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,068 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,369 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,010,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.