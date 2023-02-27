Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.88.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,439,000 after buying an additional 2,574,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 173.0% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,290,000 after buying an additional 2,404,020 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.