Mammoth 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25,163.33 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $16.49 million and $25,163.33 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00042312 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022978 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00219061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,489.51 or 0.99998855 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00244234 USD and is up 8.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,751.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

