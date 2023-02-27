Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.84

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 1029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $679.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

