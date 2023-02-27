Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.84

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 1029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
The stock has a market cap of $679.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.
