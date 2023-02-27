MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Reaches $1.58 on Top Exchanges

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $332.95 million and $82.00 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAGIC has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00006798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00418730 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,603.21 or 0.28302348 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About MAGIC

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,664,319 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

