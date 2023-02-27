Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC on popular exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $103.31 million and approximately $468,791.75 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Magic Internet Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00420965 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.03 or 0.28454483 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magic Internet Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magic Internet Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.