LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $772.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVMUY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €845.00 ($898.94) to €880.00 ($936.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €862.00 ($917.02) to €900.00 ($957.45) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $165.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.76. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $112.04 and a 12 month high of $180.41.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

