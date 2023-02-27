Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 211.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.27. The stock had a trading volume of 957,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,765. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.95. The company has a market capitalization of $126.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

