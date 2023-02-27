LooksRare (LOOKS) Reaches Market Cap of $86.43 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $86.43 million and $8.65 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00421538 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,643.07 or 0.28499711 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

