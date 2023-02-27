Lisk Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $166.15 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00005009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $166.15 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000294 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007352 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001157 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,761,390 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

