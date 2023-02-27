LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Up 1.1 %

LIQT opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

About LiqTech International

Featured Articles

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

