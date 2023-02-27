Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,152,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675,223 shares during the period. Life Storage makes up approximately 2.8% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $238,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSI. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $104,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after buying an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1,908.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 678,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,107,000 after buying an additional 644,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2,462.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,149,000 after buying an additional 612,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Price Performance

NYSE:LSI opened at $119.31 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.57.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

