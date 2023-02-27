Lido DAO (LDO) Trading Up 11% This Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00013755 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and approximately $283.96 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 846,884,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

