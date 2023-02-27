Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $23.23

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.23, but opened at $24.36. Li Auto shares last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 3,889,869 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

Li Auto Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,085 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 34.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 106.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,775,000 after buying an additional 6,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in Li Auto by 13.6% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,233,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Li Auto by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,708,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,261,000 after purchasing an additional 323,341 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

