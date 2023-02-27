LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LendingClub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

