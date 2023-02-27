Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Stake Decreased by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the period. Landcadia Holdings IV accounts for about 1.3% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.73% of Landcadia Holdings IV worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 322,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 440,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 846,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

Landcadia Holdings IV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.04. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,556. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Landcadia Holdings IV Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

