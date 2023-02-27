Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €147.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($156.38) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price target on Krones in a report on Monday, November 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($108.51) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Price Performance

Shares of Krones stock opened at €112.80 ($120.00) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €106.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €98.83. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €67.50 ($71.81) and a fifty-two week high of €113.50 ($120.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.