Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €114.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been given a €114.00 ($121.28) target price by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

KRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on Krones in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on Krones in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) target price on Krones in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($156.38) target price on Krones in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Krones Stock Performance

ETR:KRN traded up €1.00 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €112.80 ($120.00). 28,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €106.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. Krones has a 1 year low of €67.50 ($71.81) and a 1 year high of €115.50 ($122.87).

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

