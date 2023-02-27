Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

