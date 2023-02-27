Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. Koppers has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

