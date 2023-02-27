Kin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $277,147.38 (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and $277,147.38 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00423019 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.61 or 0.28593278 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000163 BTC.
Kin Profile
KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,207,205,857,150 tokens. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.
