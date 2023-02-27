Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378,216 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,529,000 after buying an additional 1,273,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2,460.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,278,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

KIM opened at $20.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

