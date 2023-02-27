Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,189,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,993 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.7% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of Kimberly-Clark worth $246,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,043,000 after purchasing an additional 111,152 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after purchasing an additional 308,379 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.16. The company had a trading volume of 285,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,901. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.52.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

