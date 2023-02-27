Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.07

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.07 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 230972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,830,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,432,000 after purchasing an additional 151,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

