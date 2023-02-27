Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Cut to $178.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.58.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $157.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,191 shares of company stock worth $4,847,778. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,028,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.