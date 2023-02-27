KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lowered its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340,078 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.10% of KeyCorp worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE KEY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,687,550. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

