Kellogg (NYSE:K) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Kellogg has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Kellogg has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $67.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,462 shares of company stock valued at $36,510,836 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Articles

